Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.38 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $11.80 or 0.00061631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.38 billion and $215.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00079281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007107 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

