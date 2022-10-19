Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.38 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $11.80 or 0.00061631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.38 billion and $215.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00079281 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00014780 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025210 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007107 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000248 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
