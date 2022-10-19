CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NCYF stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 51.80 ($0.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a one year low of GBX 48.20 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 58.20 ($0.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £248.20 million and a P/E ratio of 5,240.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wendy Dorman bought 37,529 shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890.37 ($24,033.80).

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

