Crestone Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. American National Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, hitting $170.39. 1,450,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,495,036. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.02.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

