Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 638 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.44. 36,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,621. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.81. The company has a market capitalization of $285.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

