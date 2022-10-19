Crewe Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,724,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,229,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 381,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $835,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 66,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.84. 1,348,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,748,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

