Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.04) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €10.20 ($10.41) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.