Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $407.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $406.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,308,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 338.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $371.31 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

