Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $78.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

