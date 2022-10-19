Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 22,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the period.

