Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $80,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $89.24. 109,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

