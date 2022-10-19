Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
EVM opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $12.05.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
