Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

EVM opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

