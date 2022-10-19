Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 976,900 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:ETJ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 124,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $11.60.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
