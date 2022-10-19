Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETG opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

