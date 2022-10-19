Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 3.4 %

EPC opened at $37.79 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.