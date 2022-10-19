Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 2.2 %
Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $11.23.
About Empire State Realty OP
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.