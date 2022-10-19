Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $262.85. 2,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.81. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

