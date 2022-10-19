Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,015 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $292.98 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

