Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $431.56 million and approximately $25.47 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002861 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
