EthereumFair (ETF) Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00004104 BTC on major exchanges. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $96.46 million and $3.04 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.82036857 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,276,124.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

