EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.25.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.92. EverCommerce has a one year low of 7.73 and a one year high of 21.69.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.12. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of 157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 152.99 million. Research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EverCommerce by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

