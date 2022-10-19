Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $170.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.50. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

