F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.
F.N.B. Stock Up 1.4 %
F.N.B. stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.05. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of F.N.B.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,810,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,258,000 after buying an additional 71,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,365,000 after buying an additional 187,609 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on F.N.B. to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F.N.B. (FNB)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.