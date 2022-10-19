F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.05. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

In other news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,810,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,258,000 after buying an additional 71,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,365,000 after buying an additional 187,609 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on F.N.B. to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

