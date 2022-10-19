Factom (FCT) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Factom (FCT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Factom has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $824.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Factom Profile

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,453,185 coins. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Factom

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.The official Factom ticker is “FCT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

