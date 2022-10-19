Fellaz (FLZ) Price Hits $2.09 on Top Exchanges

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Fellaz token can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00010893 BTC on exchanges. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $346,352.00 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fellaz has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

