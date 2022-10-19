Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coerente Capital Management increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 141,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

