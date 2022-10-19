Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $162.14 Average PT from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $118.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.