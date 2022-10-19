FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

ERF opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 81.63%. The company had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

