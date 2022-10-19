FY2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.4 %

OR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

OR opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.25 and a beta of 0.69. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -849.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,695 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.