FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Fastly, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fastly in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.02). The consensus estimate for Fastly’s current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Fastly has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $58.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 122.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $69,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,539 shares of company stock valued at $797,099. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

