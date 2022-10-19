FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Tokyo Electron Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Tokyo Electron in a report released on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Tokyo Electron’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.38. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.63.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

