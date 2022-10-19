Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Shares Down 0.2%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

