GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GCP Applied Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 136,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50,802 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 84.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 261,169 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,949,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.