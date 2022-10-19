General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.38.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in General Mills by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after buying an additional 320,419 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 1,105.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 260,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 238,727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in General Mills by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after buying an additional 174,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in General Mills by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 208,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 124,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

