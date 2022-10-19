GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Cut to $6.10

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.30 to $6.10 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPRO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter valued at $47,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 16.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.