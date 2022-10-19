GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.
GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,685.45 ($20.37).
Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,363.80 ($16.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £55.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1,196.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,362.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,606.55. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
