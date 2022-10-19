GSK (NYSE:GSK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,658.33.

GSK Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of GSK by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

