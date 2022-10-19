Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

