Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HL. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 974 ($11.77).

HL opened at GBX 799 ($9.65) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 1,731.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 872.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 868.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total value of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

