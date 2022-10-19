Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

HCSG traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $995.29 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,164 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.