Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.16 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $39.60 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00080772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00063781 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007188 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06138133 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $40,946,863.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

