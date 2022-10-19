Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 162 ($1.96).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

HOC opened at GBX 59.86 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1,223.00. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 51.19 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.12%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

