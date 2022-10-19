IAMGOLD Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 18.4 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.90.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$1.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$833.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

