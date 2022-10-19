IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

Shares of IAG opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

