Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.17.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 22.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

INSP opened at $179.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.49 and a 200-day moving average of $197.45. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.