Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.6% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $97,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

QQQ stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.25. 2,348,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,045,224. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.