iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 249,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $90.59. 250,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,042. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

