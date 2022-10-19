iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $45.03. Approximately 17,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 27,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.
