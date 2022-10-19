James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Driven Brands

In related news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,056,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,475,998.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

About Driven Brands

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.