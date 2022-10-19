James Investment Research Inc. Buys Shares of 1,284 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Stories

