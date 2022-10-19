James Investment Research Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

